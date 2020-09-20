PHILIP M. MCALISTER, 94 of Clendenin, WV passed away on September 14, 2020 after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Linzy Pearl and Blanche Burgess McAlister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Young McAlister, as well as his sisters Alberta Clark Emma Coleman, Lois Harbour, Virginia Shamblin, and Kathleen Young.
After graduating from Clendenin High School, Philip enlisted in the US Navy where he trained to be a naval aviator. After serving in the military, he became a pipeline welder where he traveled around the country and later loved telling stories about his many experiences.
He was a proud retiree of Columbia Gas, a job he loved as much as the men and women he worked with. He was a member of the Clendenin United Methodist Church and the Clendenin Masonic Lodge 126 AF&AM.
He is survived by his son, Philip M. McAlister, Jr. (Cathy), several nieces and nephews as well as many beloved friends and neighbors in Clendenin, WV.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A graveside service will be held at a later date.