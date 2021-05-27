PHILLIP ALAN IGO, 50, of Belle, passed away May 15, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice after a short illness. After graduating from DuPont High School, Phil attended Concord University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. While at Concord University, Phil was a proud member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He managed various restaurants in Wytheville, Virginia, Beckley, and Charleston, West Virginia. Phil loved to entertain, travel, and spend time with family and friends while poolside. Phil will be remembered most for his kind and gentle spirit.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Denise Igo of Belle; brother, Jeff (Mary) Igo of Durham, North Carolina; nephew, Cameron (Nadia) Igo of Belle; niece, Emily Igo of Boone, North Carolina; great-nephew, Dallas Igo of Belle; his cat, Callie and many extended family members.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Witcher Memorial Gardens, Belle with Larry Tittle speaking.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phil's name may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston WV 25387.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.
