Phillip Andrew Cobb

PHILLIP PANDREW COBB, 43, of Buffalo, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was a heavy equipment operator, and member of I.O.U.E. # 132, Charleston. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was President of the Buffalo Sportsman's Club.
Born December 30, 1976, he was the son of Kathryn Riffle Cobb of Nitro and the late Gerald Cobb. He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John "Red" Riffle and Anna Mae (Quinn) Riffle; paternal grandparents, Wade Cobb and Agatha (Beller) Cobb.
In addition to his mother, Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Christina Martin Cobb; daughter, Kaela Cobb of Buffalo; son, Wyatt Cobb of Buffalo; sister, Cynthia Cutright of Nitro; brother, Alan (Dawn) Cobb of Eleanor; life-long best friend, "Bub" Holmes; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Jeremy) Tyndall of Creedmor, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Tracey) Martin and Johnathan (Kelsey) Martin, both of Buffalo; in-laws, Joe and Debbie Martin of Buffalo; as well as four nephews, three nieces, extended family and many friends.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated. A private memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cobb family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynes funeralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.