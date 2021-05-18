PHILLIP ANDREW MARKS, 56, of Cabin Creek, WV, formerly of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Hospital. He was born February 3, 1965 in Morgantown a son to Judy Dalton of Pace, FL and the late Clifford 'Hippie' Marks.
Phillip graduated from the WV School for the Deaf and Blind. He loved cheering on the Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved spending time with his family and special cat. He had a special talent for drawing.
Phillip had lived Charleston with his longtime girlfriend of nearly 20 years, Lauren Ruiz and her two children, daughter, Charley Ruiz and son, James Ruiz and their children. In addition to his mother, Phillip is survived by his sister, Tina Harman and two brothers, Nathan Keener and John 'Hippie' Marks all of Morgantown.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Phillip's life at a later date. Cremation services have been arranged by the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home of Morgantown. Condolences may be sent to www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.