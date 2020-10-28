PHILLIP C. KEENEY, 66, of Greeneville TN passed away unexpectedly on October 23. Phillip was born and raised in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Phillip was a dedicated worker and, after graduating from Ferris State University, found a fitting career as an engineer. While Phillip was an excellent engineer, he truly enjoyed mentoring others both at work and in life. When he wasn't working, Phillip enjoyed traveling, woodworking, camping with his wife of 43 years, Anita Keeney, and dog Fozzie, and taking life "Day by Day".
In addition to his spouse, he is survived by daughter Samantha Keeney, son Eric and Prescilla Keeney, grandchildren Madeline, Kiersten, and Dominick. Along with his Mother-in-law, Beatrice Crist, brother Michael Keeney and sisters Mary Rowland and Frances Krom. Phillip is preceded by his parents, Thurston M. Keeney, Helen S. Keeney, and grandmother Mary E. Keeney.
Phillip was a dedicated philanthropist and did not promote his charity work. The family requests that instead of flowers, you make an anonymous donation to the charity of your choice this holiday season or help out a family in need through an Angel Tree or similar opportunity.
Closed Casket Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, from 1 - 3 and 5 - 7 held at Daughty - Stevens Funeral Home with the Funeral Wednesday, October 28 at 11 am.