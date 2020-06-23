PHILLIP CALVIN CARPENTER, 80, of Harmony passed away into his heavenly father's arms on Father's Day June 21, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
Phillip was born at Clio, WV on March 4, 1940 to the late Edward and Mildred Patton Carpenter. Also preceding him in death were his wife of 55 years Joann Dotson Carpenter, a son Philip Daniel Carpenter, a brother Charles Carpenter and sister Joyce Robertson.
Phillip was a member of The Teamsters Local 175. He also worked for Gypel Construction. He was a Christian by faith and attended Harper Memorial Church and Victory Chapel. Phillip loved spending time with his family. His eyes would light up when his grandchildren entered the room.
Left to cherish his memories are his children Benny and Diannia Carpenter of Harmony, Rhonda and Lewis Hill of North Carolina, Kathy Carpenter of Clio; grandchildren Amy and Brian Fields, Nathan and Belinda Carpenter, James and Jessica Carpenter, Nikki Carpenter, Andrea Smith, Joseph and Kara Elswick; great grandchildren Blake Nichols, Brianna Fields, Ava Nichols, Chloe Carpenter, Amelia Carpenter, Hannah Elswick, Ellie Elswick, Stryker Carpenter, Brenna Elswick and baby Carpenter due in January; sister Francis and Richard Marion, Ann and Bob Hart. Phillip is also survived by caregivers Diana and Jay Rhodes as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25th at Harper Memorial Church Gandeeville with Pastor Tony Truman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Rhodes Cemetery, Gandeeville. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com