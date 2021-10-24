PHILLIP EDWARD SHULTZ, 49, of South Charleston passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 peacefully, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 2, 1972 in Charleston, WV.
Phillip loved hunting, fishing and especially camping. He was a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Phillip was fascinated with German history and military. He was definitely one of a kind.
He was the proud owner of AMZ Heating & Cooling. Phillip loved his family, friends and Jesus. His children were his whole world. Those who met him knew what an extraordinary person he was. He could always make you laugh and he had a heart of gold.
Phillip is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and America Shultz and Freddie and Velma Childers; father-in-law, Carol Proffitt, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of over 18 years, Melissa Shultz; children, Zachary Proffitt, Alexander and Madalynn Shultz; father, Ed Shultz; mother, Michele Childers Cook; step-mother, Natalie Shultz; mother-in-law, Patricia Proffitt; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Gary Lloyd; nieces, Emily Ross, Erica, Lillian, and Anna Lloyd.
There will never be another one like you, Phillip. You will be missed every day that you are gone. Until we see you again
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, October 25 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.