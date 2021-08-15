PHILLIP HARRY KEE, 59, of Gandeeville, WV passed away August 12, 2021. A graveside service will take place 12 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Gandeeville Cemetery in Gandeeville, WV. Visitation will be at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Sunday at Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV burial will follow. Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
