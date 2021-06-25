PHILLIP JAMES WHITE "P.J.", born April 17, 1978 went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2021.
P.J. was a loving husband, dad and Christian.
He is survived by his wife Aleesa, son Eli, and daughter Addy; mother and step-father, Janie and JK Gillman; father and step-mother, Robert and Leona White; siblings: sister, Jolena (Eric) Fowler of Greenview, WV; brothers, Robert (April) White and Quentin (Miranda) White both of Cookville, TN, step-sisters, Jessica (Steven) Cook of Cookeville, TN, Misty (Wes) Wyndham of Statesville, NC and Susie Gillman of Omar, WV.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arizona and Harold White and James and Oudia Hager.
P.J. was a coal miner. He worked hard each and every day to provide for his family's needs. P.J. was a loving husband to his wife Aleesa. The two were high school sweethearts and were married for nineteen years. P.J. was a wonderful dad to Eli and Addy. They will hold in their hearts the many life lessons he gave them about life, hard work and trusting God in their lives.
P.J. enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and hosting family gatherings at their home. He had an incredible sense of humor and always a smile on his face. P.J. was a Christian who loved the Lord and when given a chance, he would always let that be known. He spoke of his trust in the Lord during trials in his life and always let it be known that he was thankful for the blessings God had given him and his family. P.J. meant a lot of wonderful things to many people and will be missed by many.
His family would like to thank family and friends for the love, prayers and support during this difficult time.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Edsel Aleshire officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Visitation one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.