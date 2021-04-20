PHILLIP K. DARBY, 84, of Eleanor passed away April 17, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday April 22 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.