PHILLIP KEITH DARBY, 84, of Eleanor, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 17, 2021 following a short illness. Phil was third generation homesteader of Eleanor, and attended Buffalo High School, class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy, and then attended electronic instrument school in Oklahoma. After returning to West Virginia, he worked for and retired from Monsanto Chemical Company in Nitro.
Phil was a member of First Baptist Church of Eleanor. He was an avid fisherman at his favorite spot in Lake Murray, SC, and loved vacationing with the family on the Outer Banks, NC. He enjoyed grafting fruit trees, gardening, creating clocks and furniture with his wood working skills, and talking to people about the Lord throughout the community.
Born January 22, 1937 in Sophia WV he was the son of the late Jack and Virginia Darby. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife , Betty Francis Darby.
He is survived by three children, Mark (Lynn) Darby of St. Augustine, Florida, Anita (Barry) Lanham of Midway, and David (Berna) Darby of Eleanor; five grandchildren, Brooke, Ben, Ethan, Sheridan, and Coleman; seven great -grandchildren, Alexa, Hailey, James, Everlynn, Megan, Tyler, and Aaron. Phil will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor with Pastor David Panaro, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.