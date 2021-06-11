PHILLIP LEWIS McCOMAS, 89, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Teays Valley Hospital. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Dorothy at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is taking care of arrangements.
