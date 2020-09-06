PHILLIP LOREN PRICE, 72, of Quinland, WV departed this world to be with our Heavenly Father after a short illness on September 3, 2020.
He was born on January 18, 1948 in Madison, WV. He was a son of the late Willie O. and Grace Price. Phillip was also preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Shirley "Red" Price; and sister Ardith Wade.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Earl) Balentine of Quinland, WV; and brother, Aven (Brenda) Price of Lawrenceburg, TN. Phillip is also survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cheryl Price; sons, Loren (Ambra) Price of Quinland, WV and Daniel (Connie) Price of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Kayla (Robert) Wooding of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Nicholas, Adam, Ethan, and Aubrey; one great-grandchild, La La Anne; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Phillip graduated from Van High School in 1965. He served in the Vietnam War (Tet Defensive) 67-70 and was active in the military for three years. He was a member of UMWA Local 633 District 17. He was employed at Westmoreland Coal Company for 23 years. Phillip was a true WV Mountaineer Fan and was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids.
The Price family would like to thank everyone that kept us lifted in prayer during this most difficult time and those who texted, visited, sent cards, called and prepared food.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Michael Green and Danny Hager officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery, Quinland, WV with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV. Pall Bearers will be Nicholas, Timmy, Robert, Adam, Ethan, Willie Paul and Steven.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, September 6 at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
