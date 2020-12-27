PHILLIP CRAIG MORGAN, 40 of Cross Lanes. He was born July 1, 1980 and passed away at his home on December 17, 2020.
He leaves behind his precious loving son Cohen Phillip Morgan who he loved dearly, his loving parents Peggy and Phillip (Butch) Morgan of Cross Lanes, his adoring sister Kara, his special brother-in-law Brian Morton, and his two loving nieces Tessleigh and Kinleigh Morton all of Cross Lanes. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, who loved him very much and who he loved very much.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Warren and Helen Casto and Brad and Margie Morgan. Phillip graduated from Buffalo High School and Marshall University with a BBA degree in Finance. He proved to be a talented investor early in his career and was a real estate development partner with his family.
Phillip showed his family and friends what true love is. He was a kindhearted soul, with brilliant blue eyes and an infectious smile. He loved boating, watersports, snowboarding, basketball and all sports. He will be missed by many as he walks the streets of heaven with God and all those who he loved and have gone before.
Due to Covid, the family will have a private service. May he rest in heavenly peace. Arrangements by Gatens-Harding funeral Home.