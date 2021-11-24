PHILLIP ORDA HUFFMAN lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, November 11th at 9:15 p.m., at 80 years young. Dad passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.
Dad was a devoted and loving husband for many years and also a loving father till the end. He will always be remembered for his great love of the outdoors, camping, outside fires, cookouts and picnics, and fireworks on special occasions. Dad also loved the ocean and summer beach trips. He loved his gospel and Bluegrass music festivals. He was also a volunteer bus/ van driver for the Elkview Baptist church.
Phillip/Dad was always a hard and dedicated worker and a devoted member of the Teamsters Union for ABF freight system which was somewhat of a passion, where he retired after 16 years of service with many awards and wall plaques in 2003. Anyone who knew Dad was touched by his kindness, humor and mild temperament. He never met a stranger and was truly a peacemaker and was always a source of positivity.
Phillip/Dad was born in Clendenin (Kanawha County) on August 29th, 1941. My grandfather's name was Joseph Huffman and my grandmother's name was Sarah Roton. Dad attended Clendenin High School.
Phillip was preceded by his wife Donna J Huffman and children Theresa and Chuck; Brothers Mark (Oak), Basil, and Bill; Sisters Myrtle, Gladys, Lilly, Carrie and Minnie.
Phillip is survived by his sisters and brothers in laws: Wanda, Dovie and Randall, Helen and Harold (Bud) and children Phil and Sonja, Timmy and Andrea, Melissa and Jennifer and Richard along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dad/Phillip will be forever loved and missed by all that was fortunate enough to have known him. I love you dad - Phil
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 26th at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.