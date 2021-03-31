PHILLIP R. BOSTICK, 83 of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Select Specialty at St. Francis Hospital.
Phil was born at Putney on January 1, 1938, to the late Albert and Margaret Nelson Bostick. He was a retired Station Manager for US Air with 35 years of service. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle where he served as a Trustee and Choir Director. Phil had a big heart for Missionaries and was a member of The Gideon's.
In 1971, Phil along with his good friends, Frank and Murl Mullins, formed the gospel singing group, The Good Samaritans, and they traveled all over the Kanawha Valley spreading the Good News in song. Phil's talents and his presence will be greatly missed by his family, his church family, and all of his friends.
Along with his parents, Phil was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Bostic; sisters, Joyce and Romona Bostick.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Holmes Bostick; sons, Timothy (Charlotte) Bostick of Edmond, OK., Shane (Kim) Bostick of Morrow, OH.; daughter, Anitra (Marcus) Cole of Charleston; grandchildren, Chaz (Kelsey) Bostick, Emily (Brandon) Kleoppel, Mallory, Camden, Aiden and Addison Bostick, Gannon and Laney Cole; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m., on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, followed by a private family Celebration of Life service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastors Larry Campbell and Arlo Elam officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.