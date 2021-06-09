Thank you for Reading.

PHILLIP ROGER CHAPMAN, I of Pigeon, WV passed away at home on June 4, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro and the family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Roger's cremated remains will be placed at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with full Military Honors on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 12 p.m.

