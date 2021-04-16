Thank you for Reading.

PHILLIP THOMAS GRIGGS, 79 of Huntington, WV, died, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 16 at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., service time on Friday 16, 2021 at the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.

Tags

Recommended for you