PHILLIP THOMAS GRIGGS, 79 of Huntington, WV, died, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 16 at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., service time on Friday 16, 2021 at the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.
