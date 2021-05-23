Thank you for Reading.

PHILP DANIEL LEMON, 74, of Scott Depot, passed away on May 20, 2021. A service will be held at Noon, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you