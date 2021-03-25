Phylis Ann Moore

PHYLIS ANN (HARLER) MOORE, 86, of Beckley, WV formerly of Labelle, FL and Campbells Creek entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2021.
Born November 18, 1934 in Kincaid, WV to Charles Alvin and Phyllis Irene (Armstrong) Harler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life for 56 years, Carl, and her two sons, Kenneth Moore and Dale Moore.
Survivors include daughters, Carol (Ted) Craigo of Beckley, Karen Moore (James Young Jr) of Hurricane; brother, Charles (Susan) Harler of Cleveland, TN; sister by choice, Snookie Hess of Montgomery, WV; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Phylis retired from the Dept. of Tax and Revenue in 1996 after 25 years of service. She was an avid bowler for over 60 years. She enjoyed participating in many things, but family meant everything to her.
There will be a private family service held at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
