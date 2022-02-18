Phyllis A. Burdette

PHYLLIS ANN WEHRLE SUMMERS BURDETTE, 85, of Elkview, WV passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
She retired from Charleston Department Store and spent many years sewing for friends and family.
She also cut and styled hair from her home. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren at her husband's camp in Pocahontas County WV. She attended Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Summers and Omer Burdette, parents, Roy and Anna Coffman Wehrle; sisters Wanda Wehrle Wright and Becky Wehrle Burdette; brothers, James, Robert, Raymond, Billy and Roy Blaine Wehrle.
She is survived by her sons Richard Summers of Elkview, WV and Gregory (Linda) Summers of Olean, NY; sisters, Emma Wehrle Settle and Bonnie Wehrle Ramsey of Elkview, WV, and Virginia Wehrle of Charleston, WV; brother Donny (Dreama) Wehrle of Sissonville WV; grandchildren Ryan Summers, Rachael Summers Smeltzer, Regan Summers, Crystal Summers Warters, Craig Summers, Alysha Summers Hamilton and Adam Summers; and 11 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to your favorite charity in memory of Phyllis Wehrle Summers Burdette.