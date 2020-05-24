PHYLLIS ANN BLANKENSHIP, 86, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Braley Care Home, Hurricane.
She was born in Putnam County to the late Harry Franklin and Flossie Joy Watterson Fisher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William C. "Bill" Blankenship; sisters, Mary Holley and Virginia Black; brothers, Harry L., Granville M. and Robert E. Fisher.
Phyllis was Clerk and Carrier for the United States Postal Service, Hurricane, with 30 years of service. She was also a custodian for the Putnam County Board of Education with 11 years of service. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star # 116, Hurricane for over 50 years.
She loved her grandchildren, working in her garden and going for long walks.
Surviving are her loving son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Ruth Blankenship of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Kelly M. Gibson (Justin), Rachel N. Blankenship and Robert W. Blankenship (Kelcie); great-grandchildren, Abigail, Hallie, Lilly and Emmy.
A private service was held at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, with Dr. Ed Grant and Dr. Ellis Conley officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Chris Braley and his staff for taking such wonderful care of Phyllis over the last several years. Also they would like to give a special thank you to the nieces and nephews that showed a lot of love and compassion though our mom's illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Phyllis A. Blankenship, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
