PHYLLIS ANN CARTMILL, 81, of Leon, entered the gates of Heaven on April 21, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Charleston, WV, on January 20, 1939. She was a loving mother, a child of God, and was a devoted wife.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry L. Cartmill, as well as her daughter, Cynthia K Clowser; grandsons, Jeremy Charles Stalnaker and Matthew Brian Stalnaker; father, Paul J. Loring; and mother, Mary Reed Loring.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Wolfe (Mike) of Leon and Jill Richmond of Columbus; grandsons, Joshua Lewis (Misty) of Ravenswood and Chase Byrne (Rebekah) of St. Albans, Keith Wolfe (Mary) of Cross Lanes, Michael Wolfe Jr. of Leon, Brandon Richmond (Kyrsten) of Columbus and Jaden Richmond of Columbus; granddaughters, Jodie Lewis King (Jeremy) of San Antonio, Texas, Lindsay Lewis and granddaughter Kaydance Owens of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Hillarie and Ronnie Withrow of St. Albans, Lexus Richmond of Columbus, as well as a host of grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
She was a member of Malden Baptist Church. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an accomplished alto singer and loved gospel music. She loved to sew. She was a real, unpretentious, unique, woman who adored her family. She was a loyal friend and had many of them. She spoke her mind and would gladly give you her last dime. She was an animal lover. Her precious smile, soothing voice and infectious laugh will be sorely missed. She was wise, kind, creative, witty, determined, stubborn, strong and loving to a fault. She saw only the good in people and treated everyone with respect and honor.
The Lord allowed her to meet Him peacefully in her sleep. She was blessed and humble and had a huge heart. There never was, nor will there ever be anyone else like her. To say she will be missed would be a huge understatement. She lived, she laughed, she loved. May she Rest In Peace until we all meet her again.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
Waybright Funeral Home is serving the Cartmill family.