PHYLLIS ANN CRAIG BUZZARD, 87, Richwood, WV went home to be with Lord on September 12, 2020. At her home. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, at 1 till 2 p.m. In Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Grave services will be Wednesday, September 16, at 2 p.m. In Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, WV. Interment will be in Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, WV. We will be following the COVID-19 Regulations. Arrangements by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.
