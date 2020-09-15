Essential reporting in volatile times.

PHYLLIS ANN CRAIG BUZZARD, 87, Richwood, WV went home to be with Lord on September 12, 2020. At her home. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, at 1 till 2 p.m. In Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Grave services will be Wednesday, September 16, at 2 p.m. In Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, WV. Interment will be in Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, WV. We will be following the COVID-19 Regulations. Arrangements by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.