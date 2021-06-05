PHYLLIS ANN HILL, 86, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West after a short illness.
She was born on November 26, 1934 in Charleston, to the late Emory Crawford and Belva Kessel.
Phyllis graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1954. She retired from Chevrolet Motor Division in Charleston. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Lus, her daughter and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett "Lus" Hill.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce K and Robert S Craigo of Port Charlotte, FL; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Mason Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Kanawha Valley Senior Services Nutrition at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302.