PHYLLIS ANN ROSE, 80 of Huntington, WV. passed away: March 30, 2021. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

