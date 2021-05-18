PHYLLIS DARLENE KIMBLER, 74, of Danville, WV passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.