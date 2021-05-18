Thank you for Reading.

PHYLLIS DARLENE KIMBLER, 74, of Danville, WV passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.

