PHYLLIS EVA SWINEY, born on February 19, 1940, a lifelong resident of Clendenin, one who kept the faith and finished her course, became present with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her beloved family.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, counselor, and friend, Phyllis was a devoted Christian, wholly in love with Jesus, a passionate student and teacher of the Bible, and a powerful prayer warrior.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Jack Swiney. She also leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Jim Walker of Elkview, her son Greg Swiney of Clendenin; grandchildren, Nathan Walker and wife, Tamra, of Ripley, Mallory Young and husband, David of Cross Lanes, Bruce Swiney of Pittsburgh, PA., Jack Swiney of Morgantown; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Ryann, Blair, Hayleigh, Xander, and Jaxon.
A celebration of her life will take place 11am, September 1, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Burial will follow at Canterbury-Droddy Cemetery in Walton, WV.
Family and friends may visit 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, August 31, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.