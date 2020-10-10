PHYLLIS MADOLINE GOULD, 84 of Summersville died Wednesday October 7, 2020 in the Montgomery General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Pearl Stewart Woods and was born at Clay November 1, 1935.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her three sons Raymond, Damon, and Thomas Adkins all of Summersville; her four daughters Susie Call, of Huntersville, NC, Charlene "Sally" Walls of Glen, Mary Cartwright of Clay and Frankie Lyons of Summersville; step-son Brian Gould and step-daughter Angie Osborne both of Clay. Her two brothers Zane Woods of Cowen and Jimmy Woods of Rainelle, sister Burnie Adkins of Oceana. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday October 12, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery on Coal Hollow Ridge in Clay County. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Monday.
