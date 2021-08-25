PHYLLIS HELEN WRIGHT, 92, of Clendenin, WV passed away August 22, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. She was born June 14, 1929 in Hurricane, WV to the late James Asa Harper and Melinda Burnside Harper. Phyllis is also preceded in death by her husband Richard W. "Coke" Wright; daughter Karen Clark Peck, son Robert Wright and a brother and several sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Surviving are her children Jean (James) Holley of South Charleston, Janet Creasy of Amelia, VA, Donna (Lee) Harkins of Hurricane, WV, Barbara (Allen) Truman of Wayside, WV, Richard A. (Carolyn) Wright of Chase City, VA, Elaine (Fred) Jarrell of Clendenin, WV, Kenny (Barbara) Wright of Charleston, WV, Rodney (Patty) Wright of Alum Creek, WV, James (Rebecca) Wright of Varina, VA, Pat Lynn Wright of Clendenin, WV, Dale Wright of Clendenin, WV; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She fought a long and hard battle with dementia after suffering from a stroke in August 2009. She stayed strong to be with her children as long as she could. Her children were her whole life. Our mother never met a stranger. She was always smiling, always kind-hearted and eager to please everyone. She donated her life to taking care of 13 children. We love her so much and will miss her terribly. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 27th, 1 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.comCunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Wright family