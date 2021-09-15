Phyllis Hemetek

PHYLLIS MAE HEMETEK, born January 24, 1933, peacefully passed away at The Ravenswood Village early on Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021. Phyllis was the last child to be born to Margie Jane Stanley Massey, and Edgar Massey, of Notomine, WV. Her deceased siblings include two brothers, William and Charles Massey, two deceased sisters, Virginia Rutherford Dodd, and Maxie Barker Keiffer.
In addition to the many other extended family members left to mourn her loss is one of her two son's Joseph Hemetek III, of Charleston, WV, and her only grandson Zach Hemetek of Charleston. One of Phyllis's special nieces is Judy Massey Christian (Ray) of Ravenswood WV.
For her unselfish love and caregiving, we are eternally thankful. Prior to Phyllis residing in Kanawha County, she, along with her late husband, Bobby Joe Hemetek (deceased 2006) as well as their second son Gregory Allen (deceased 2015), resided and flourished in Ravenswood, Jackson Co. WV. sharing their love of many sports, in particular T-Ball, Little league ball and a lot of football ranging from high school, to college to the NFL and NFC. Phyllis has been known to shout out a few cheers - Go Braves!! Did I mention that she was a Master Chef and Cook, as well?
We, the extended family members take pride in sharing some of Phyllis's most memorable accomplishments. She loved singing and participating in any church or community gathering that included southern Gospel Music. She was even more pleased to blend in her beautiful tenor voice with those of other family members who joined together on Grandma's porch and sang to the glory of God. A true Art that we all miss doing. I can see (and hear) her now, sitting in the big swing on God's front porch, singing her many favorites; In the Garden, What a Friend we have in Jesus, Victory in Jesus, and we can't forget the many hymns of the Bill Gaither Family, not to mention those truly blessed by singing and participating with The Brother's in The Cross, four of the many musical stars feathered at Morris Memorial UMC, located in Kanawha City, Charleston, WV. My name is Peggy Barker, Phyllis is my aunt, and even though I now reside in Washington, DC, I can truly say that Phyllis and I shared many blessings together in the pews of Morris Memorial, and Phyllis was overjoyed that her only grandson Zach was a proud graduate of the Morris Enrichment Center Kindergarten Class of 2013.
We are not exactly sure of how many "bridges Phyllis may have sold in Arizona" (??) But we are sure that her self-taught retail salesmanship and her soft and respectful mannerism, earned her many top drawer retail prizes awarded to the sales group employed by the former STONE & THOMAS (Bridal Shop) in downtown Charleston, Perhaps Phillis may have helped you or a family member pick out the wedding gown of your dreams or even the entire wedding party garments. After Stone & Thomas closed its doors in Charleston and moved to the Elder Berman store space in Kanawha City, Phyllis continued to grace the store with her presences until she retired in 2004.
The Bible often speaks of the Bridegroom (meaning Jesus Christ), and we as Christians and the church are His Bride. We are pleased that our family is now wedded to the Bridegroom.
A Special Thanks to all those at Ravenswood Village who offered love and comfort to our dear Phyllis.
A Memorial Service may be announced at a later date. God is Good - All the Time!