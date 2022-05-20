PHYLLIS HESLEP SOVINE, 98, of Lookout, WV, passed away May 13, 2022 in Bridgeport, WV.
Born March 2, 1924, in Fayette County, WV, she was the ninth and youngest child of the late George Washington and Lydia Belle (Wood) Heslep. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Monroe Sovine, and her brothers and sisters.
Phyllis was a loving person devoted to her family, friends, and her church. A lifelong resident of West Virginia, Phyllis grew up in Winona before living in Nallen after marriage and finally settling on their farm in Lookout to raise the next several generations of their family. She enjoyed travel, games, and cooking but most of all she enjoyed being with her siblings, children, grandchildren, and her church community. She instilled a joy and love of life in all that she met.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Gary (Evelyn) Sovine of Charleston, WV, and Pamela (James) Park, of Clarksburg, WV Grandchildren, Jon (Nicole) Sovine, Jody (Shannon) Sovine, Roger (Kathryn) Christenson, Carrie (Billy) Wilkinson, Stacy Christenson and Jay Park; Great-Grandchildren, Kaleb, Karly, Jackson, Karder, Haiden, Toby, Gus, Eva, Claudia, Phillip, Landon, Ella, and Bryson, many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and the congregation of Lookout Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Lookout Baptist Church from 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022 with Funeral Services at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Phyllis's name be made to Lookout Baptist Church.