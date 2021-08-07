PHYLLIS HILL ATKINS of Dupont City passed away peacefully in her home on August 5, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Born December 29, 1934 in Rand, West Virginia. Phyllis was an angel on earth and now she is an angel in heaven.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Cyril and Jennie Hill.
She loved her family dearly and left them to carry on her legacy.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Harold Lee Atkins; sons, Joey B. Caruthers and wife Wendy of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Neil J. Caruthers and wife, Ellen; grandchildren, Mindy and Eric Caruthers all of Belle, West Virginia, Jennie Howell (Brian), Jamie Caruthers and Samantha Revolinsky all of Virginia Beach; great grandchildren and the joys of her life, Jackson Caruthers of Belle, Quinn and Reese Howell of Virginia Beach; and her beloved nieces, Judy Miller and Pam Erwin both of Looneyville, West Virginia.
Phyllis graduated from Dupont High School in 1952. In the early 1960's she worked in the Governor's office in the State Capital of West Virginia before taking a job with the DuPont Company in Belle where she met the love of her life, Harold. After leaving DuPont, Phyllis worked 25 years with Valley Camp Coal Company before retiring in 1995.
Phyllis was a dedicated and serving Christian woman baptized in 1952 and a lifelong member of Judson Baptist Church in Belle where she was active in Sunday School and sang in the church choir. She was also past president of the American Baptist Women's Association of West Virginia. Phyllis touched the lives of many people and she was thankful and humbled by the many friends she made along the way.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Jack Whitt officiating. Entombment will follow the service in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care for their love and support during a most difficult time and suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to them at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston, West Virginia 25387 in the name of Phyllis Hill Atkins.
