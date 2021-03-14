PHYLLIS HILLMAN BUNCH, 90, of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born November 2, 1930, in Carter County, Kentucky, to the late Harold and Jewell Hillman. She was married to the late George Burrell Bunch for 70 years.
Phyllis is survived by children Zack George Bunch (Colette) of Cave Creek, Arizona, James Michael Bunch (Ann) of Spring, Texas, and Harold Douglas Bunch (Susan) of Mesa, Arizona, all formerly residents of Madison, West Virginia. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Hillman Jennings of Melbourne, Florida, brother D. H. Hillman of Olive Hill, Kentucky, and grandchildren Jacob Michael Bunch (April) of Houston, Texas, David Winfield Bunch (Shannon) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Sarah Elizabeth Bunch of Seattle, Washington. Her three great-grandchildren are Jackson Bunch, Sophia Bunch, and Lilly Ann Bunch.
Phyllis and George were high school sweethearts, and in their 70 years of marriage moved from Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Ashland and Catlettsburg, Kentucky, then to Welch, West Virginia, and finally settled in Madison, West Virginia, when George and his brother, Bob, expanded their father's company, Bunch Construction Company, Inc.
Phyllis and George continued to live in Madison until 2013, when they moved to Houston, Texas. They were 50-year members of Madison Baptist Church, where they both actively served the church. Phyllis enjoyed to read, cook, sew, and quilt, but was always happiest when working in her vegetable garden. According to her grandson, Jake, "she was a force to be reckoned with until the end, and we will miss her dearly."
Phyllis generously donated her body to Baylor College of Medicine for study.
There will be a private, family memorial service for Phyllis in Houston, and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, all memorials be made to Madison Baptist Church, 426 Second Street, Madison, West Virginia 25130, in her memory.