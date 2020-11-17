PHYLLIS HUFFMAN, 69 of Alkol, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday November 15, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm Thursday November 19, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Rev. Jimmy Lawrence officiating. Burial will be in the Ryan Family Cemetery, Flat Creek, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
