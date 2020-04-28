PHYLLIS IRENE HUNT, 79, of Ripley, formerly of Simmons Creek passed away April 18, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital following a short illness.
She was a member of Simmons Creek United Christian Church.
Preceding her in death were husband, Arnold Hunt and parents, George and Orpha Quinn Mullins.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Roy and Lana Hunt of Tampa, Florida, Rick and Lori Hunt of Charleston, Randy Hunt of Ripley; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Paul Barefield of Belle; sisters, Mary Mullins Malcolm of Campbells Creek, Dolly Mullins Pittman of Campbells Creek, Patty Kay of Sissonville; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
