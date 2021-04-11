Phyllis J. Gunnoe

PHYLLIS J. (ABSHIRE) GUNNOE, 85, of Charleston, Wife, Mother and Helper to all, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Phyllis enjoyed life, family members and many friends. Phyllis was always there to brighten the lives of others.
She is survived by sons, Gary Gunnoe and Barry (Patty) Gunnoe; grandchildren, Justin Gunnoe (Brandy), Abigail Gunnoe, Courtney Barringer (Adrian) and Logan Gunnoe (Will); great-grandchildren, Tatem Brown, Kendel Gunnoe, Holly Sizemore and Brantley Barringer; sister, Brenda Thompson; many loving nieces and nephews; and special friend, Willis Comer.
Those preceding her in death, Mother and Father, Holly and Verna Abshire; husband, Thomas Gunnoe; brothers, Carney and Marlin Abshire; sister, Helen Hager; and daughter-in-law, Mari Lynn Gunnoe.
A walk through visitation for family and friends will be from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a Private Family service following immediately with Pastor William I. "Bill" Hairston officiating and will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page. The burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Autumn Years Nursing Center in Sabina, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Cancer Association in memory of Phyllis.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC, that proper facial covering be worn and social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry into the funeral home.
