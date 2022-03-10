PHYLLIS J. (MULLINS) MINNIX age 86 entered Heaven peacefully on Thursday March 3, 2022. Born January 1, 1936, at Queen Shoals, WV. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mahalia (Jones) Mullins of Queen Shoals, WV.
Phyllis was of Pentecostal Faith; she loves going to church all her life. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Phyllis enjoyed and love listening to preaching and gospel music, Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandma. A very hard working and a caring person.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Boyd, daughter Margaret and a son Boyd Jr, Eight sisters: Frances, Loretta, Joann, Thelma, Rena, Glenna, Nina and Jane. Great grandson Braylen Lance.
Those left to cherish her memory is one daughter Kay (Joe) Sampson. Grandchildren; Wayne, Rebecca, John David, Jesse, Latisha, Mahalia, Tiffany, Beth, and David. Great grandchildren; Caleb, Christian, Devin, Stephanie, Austin, Rhianna, Adalynn, Jesse Dillion and Ripley, Clyde, Junior and Noah, Brandon, Jordon, and Khloe. Half Brothers; Gerald, Darrell, and Clinton. Half Sisters; Ilene, Wilma Kay, and Donna. Stepmother; Mazie Mullins.
Funeral service for Phyllis will be Friday March 11, 2022, at 12 p.m, a viewing for the family and friends will be from 11 to 12 p.m., at Pennington Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge WV, with Pastor Kirby Hollins and Grandson, Brother Jesse (Bubby) Walker. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Cemetery in Beckley, WV. Pallbearers; Wayne, Jessie, Daulton, John David, and Jesse (Bubby).
Online condolence can be left for the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.come
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Minnix Family