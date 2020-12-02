PHYLLIS JEAN CLAY, 76, of Sumerco, WV entered into her eternal life in Heaven on Monday, November 30, 2020. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens in Yawkey, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
