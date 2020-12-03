PHYLLIS JEAN CLAY, 76, of Sumerco, WV entered into her eternal life in Heaven on Monday, November 30, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division CPICU. She bravely fought COVID-19, but after 26 days succumbed to the virus.
She was saved and became a Christian at the age of 66. She was a member of Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She gained a new church family who loved her as much as she loved them.
Phyllis was tough and had a strong will and determination. She went back to church only four days after returning home from a total knee replacement. A fellow parishioner often called her "Wonder Woman". She also gained many compliments for her beautiful white hair.
Phyllis was the only child of the late Leonard and Alberta Breedlove. She was a full-time wife and mother, raising four children and helping with her three grandchildren. She was a fabulous cook and was well known for her chicken and dumplings, yeast breads and rolls, and mouth-watering apple pies.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Mary Cummings, Missy Clay, and Susan Clay; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Beverly Clay; grandchildren, Tommy Clay, Emily White, and Andrew Dolin; great grandchildren, Jackson, Annie, Josh, Lucy, and Rowan.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Clyde Gwin officiating and a special message by Robert "Butch" Leadman. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Curtis Clay, at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens in Yawkey, WV.
The family would like to thank the staff of CPICU and Pulmonary Associates for the loving care their mother received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.