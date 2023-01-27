PHYLLIS JEAN CUNNINGHAM entered Heaven's Gates on January 24, 2023.
She was born on February 29, 1940, at Diamond.
Phyllis was a graduate of Charleston High School and a 52 year resident of Putnam County. She attended Emma Chapel United Methodist Church for 40 plus years, then attended Lone Oak Church of God. She was currently attending Emma Chapel and had joined and was baptized as a full member.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Neal Cunningham; parents, Raymond Lee and Alma Mae Rose; and brothers, Delbert and Arthur.
Phyllis is survived by her loving sister, Erma Moles of Campbells Creek; her children, Patricia Ross (George) of Cross Lanes, Randall Cunningham (Laurie) of Liberty, David Cunningham (Donna) of Liberty, Lori Bailey (Dan) of Winfield; grandchildren, Destini Trent, George Jr., Donald and Brenna Ross, Betsy Stewart, Morgan Hudson, Fallon Goff,
Adrian McNabb, Kennedi and Benjamin Myers, Kayla and Kara Cunningham, Ty and Ryan Carter, Brooke Cooper, Joshua, Seth, Eli and Laura Bailey; 11 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild.
Phyllis was very family oriented and loved them all unconditionally. She always said that her family was her greatest gift, next to God.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at Emma Chapel, Liberty, with Rev. Mike Miller officiating. A burial will be at a later date in Emma Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Emma Chapel, Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Emma Chapel, 1014 Clendenin Creek Road, Liberty, WV 25124, Care of David Parkins.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
