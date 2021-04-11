PHYLLIS JEAN KISER, 80 of Charleston passed away April 10 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at the time and her body will be cremated. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is serving the Kiser family.
