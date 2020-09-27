PHYLLIS JEAN MILLER, 90, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord of Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sweetbriar Assisted Living, Dunbar. Private services will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Dave Carney officiating. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Miller family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.