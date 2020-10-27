Phyllis Jean Mullens

PHYLLIS JEAN 'HARDING' MULLENS 84 of Mammoth passed Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Sarah Harding, husband Everette Mullens, brothers, Ivan, Calvin and Chub Harding, sister Dillie Campbell, daughter Glenda Mobley, son Larry Mullens.
She is survived by her children Debbie (Kevin) Bainbridge, Wanda (Junior) Legg, Patricia (Clifford) Crawford, Janet (Sparky) Bass, Lucky Mullens (Tenna), Tammy (John) Smith, Michelle (Wilbert) Williams, sister Lilly Harding, several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Walk thru visitation will be 12 to l p.m., Thursday, October 29, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove and graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m., at Ward Cemetery, Ward with Pastor Shane Wynn officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are required.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Mullens family.