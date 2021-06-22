PHYLLIS JEAN NUTTER age 85 of Smithers died June 21, 2021. She was born June 6, 1936 in Longacre and was the daughter of the late James Emery and Grace Lee Kidd McCoy. She was also preceded in death by her husband A. C. "Sonny" Nutter Sr. and brother James E. McCoy Jr.
She was a member of Campbell Baptist Church in Smithers, former owner of the Christian Family Book Shop in Smithers and a former employee of the candy counter at the G. C. Murphy's Store in Montgomery.
Surviving: children Grace Ann Nutter of Smithers and Amy Louise Nutter of Smithers; brother Jack McCoy and his wife Barbara of Smithers; sister Betty Arthur of Smithers; sister-in-law Jeanette McCoy of Alpine, Calif and many much loved nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 7 p.m., on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Thomas Skaggs and Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m., until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Committal service and burial will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday at Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com