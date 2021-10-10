PHYLLIS JEAN SPRADLING 89, of Loudendale, finished her earthly journey on the evening of October 6, 2021. She was a wife, a daughter, a sister, a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by the love of her life: Harold Franklin Spradling, parents Luther and Cecil Jones and beloved son: Rodney Lee Totten.
She is survived by daughters Gail Totten and Tandra Spradling; sons Raymond Totten Jr. (Rosy) and Franklin Spradling; grandson Michael Totten, and great grandchildren Makayla Totten and McKenzie Chapin; sister and brother-in-law Elenore and Glen Dean Cecil and a nephew Dean Cecil.
Phyllis was a waitress, a retail clerk, a bookkeeper, an office manager and after retirement a tax preparer for H&R Block. No task intimated her - from laying tile on her front porch and entryway to installing drywall with her sister (we called them P&E Construction). She loved music and played the accordion and piano in church for many years. Phyllis also had a soft spot for animals - the family had a variety of pets throughout the years - birds, ducks, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, and dogs- some she loved; some she tolerated.
Those of us who loved Phyllis are saddened by her passing but know she is at peace and is " dancing in the sky singing in the angels' choir" and rejoicing with those who preceded her in death. Her children are thankful for her life and the sweetest gift: A Mother's Love.
While there will be no service of visitation there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.