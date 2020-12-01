PHYLLIS JEAN STEWART, 88, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a short illness. She was retired from Georges Dry Cleaners and a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She was Preceded in death by her husband Hal Stewart and son Greg Stewart.
She is survived by her sons, Kent Stewart and Mark (Angie) Stewart all of Hurricane, grandson Blake Stewart of Goose Creek, SC and granddaughter Rebekah (Coty) Bledsoe of Sneads Ferry, NC great granddaughter Rhea. Sisters, Mildred Burton of Ona and Bernice Bays of Hurricane and brother, Gary Thompson of Culloden and a host of family and friends.
Due to Covid19 guidelines Graveside funeral service will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Park with Minister Jack Gilchrist officiating.