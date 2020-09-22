PHYLLIS JEAN STOLLINGS, age 85, of Charleston, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 in CAMC General Hospital after a short illness.
She was born December 6, 1934 in Logan, WV, daughter of the late Bessie Mae Carter Brown and James A. Garfield Brown. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, to whom she was married for 69 years; two sons, Gary and Jody Stollings; sister, Virginia Brown; and three brothers, Henry, James and Joseph Brown.
Phyllis was affectionately known as "Nannie". She was formerly of Chapmanville and retired from the Logan County Board of Education. She was a devout Christian. She adored spending time with, her family and taking care of her loyal dog Jake.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Rhodes, her companion, Tracy, of Myrtle Beach, SC and Beverly and David Ford of Charleston; grandchildren, Timothy Gillispie, Stephanie Browning, Jodie Renna Lowe, Kevin Stollings, and Emily Ford; nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; and over one hundred nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Phyllis will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday September 24, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Vivie Marcum officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
