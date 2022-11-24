PHYLLIS JEAN WALKER, 89, of Longs, SC, formerly of Poca, WV went home to be with her Lord on November 22, 2022.
Phyllis was the daughter of the late A.W. "Jake" and Louise Lanham. She was also preceded in death by her brother Larry Lanham and nephew Brent Lanham.
She is survived by her three children - Mike (Linda) Thaxton, Diana (Paul) Bailey and Debbie (John) Soucek; five grandchildren - Paul "PJ" (Jennifer) Bailey, Dari (Todd) Grass, Deona (Kevin) Kemerer, Angel (Scottie) Withrow and Walker Soucek; eleven great grandchildren - Brittany Boggs, Latisha and Ashley Middleton, Braxton Bailey, Logan and Caden Grass, Brett and Jeremy Kemerer, Jordan Dillinger, Michael and Ian Withrow; eight great great grandchildren (with three more on the way). She is also survived by her sister Dottie McAllister, nephews Duane and Randy Walker, and Brian and Bart Lanham, and her "adopted" son Steve Turnbull.
Before founding Walker's Flower Basket in 1976, Phyllis worked many jobs in the area including Poca Supermarket. While she was proud of her successful business her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a great friend to all who knew her.
Service will be held Saturday November 26 at 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.