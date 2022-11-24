Thank you for Reading.

Phyllis Jean Walker
PHYLLIS JEAN WALKER, 89, of Longs, SC, formerly of Poca, WV went home to be with her Lord on November 22, 2022.

Phyllis was the daughter of the late A.W. "Jake" and Louise Lanham. She was also preceded in death by her brother Larry Lanham and nephew Brent Lanham.

