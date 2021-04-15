PHYLLIS JEAN WOODS FOREMAN, 72, of Walton passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 with her family by her side.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Cora Woods and her brother, Paul Woods.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Falling Rock, and was a 1967 Herbert Hoover Graduate. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Foreman; daughter, Tracy (Cody) Harper; brother, Virgil Woods Jr.; sisters, Joyce Young, Mary Waybright, and Pat Lesher; and two grandchildren, Matt Harper and Amber (Clayton) Jarvis.
A graveside service will begin, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Jordan Harper Cemetery, at Dry Ridge, WV with Pastor Jerry Board officiating. Burial will follow after the service in the cemetery.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.